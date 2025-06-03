Embassy offers help to family of Kim White Towne, alleged GBV victim in US

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has offered assistance to the family of Capetonian Kim White Towne, who was allegedly murdered by her American husband.
“Our embassy in Washington DC is providing full consular assistance to the family,” he said while sharing his condolences.
Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister, said: “The circumstances surrounding the tragic death remain under active investigation by the relevant US authorities. Out of respect for the investigative process, the sensitivity of the matter and the privacy of the grieving family, the government will not provide further detailed commentary at this time.”
Towne, 32, from the Blouberg area, had moved to Chantilly, Virginia, with her husband Alexander Towne. They had a child together but their relationship was tumultuous and she had moved home for a while before returning to him, according to posts by family members on social media platforms. She was killed on May 25 when he allegedly strangled her during an argument.
A BackaBuddy campaign has been launched to help her family pay for the formalities involved with repatriating her remains. So far donations of R84,484 have been pledged, with a goal of R108,000.
Organiser Lauren Delcarme said: “Kim was a vibrant and cherished member of our family whose warmth, kindness and gentle spirit touched everyone she met.
“Her sudden and untimely death has left us in profound grief, and we are faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her home to SA, where she can be laid to rest among her loved ones. The process of repatriating a loved one's remains is complex and costly. Expenses possibly include cremation, documentation and international transport. We are reaching out to our community and beyond to ask for support in raising the funds needed to reunite Kim with her family and homeland.”
Friends are sharing their memories of her, recalling her as “an amazing person who was always smiling and bringing joy”, and who showed “warmth, humour and kindness” to everyone she knew.
TimesLIVE
Embassy offers help to family of Kim White Towne, alleged GBV victim in US
BackaBuddy campaign launched to help cover costs of cremation, repatriation and funeral
Image: Lauren Delcarme via BackaBuddy
