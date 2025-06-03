South Africa

Embassy offers help to family of Kim White Towne, alleged GBV victim in US

BackaBuddy campaign launched to help cover costs of cremation, repatriation and funeral

03 June 2025 - 11:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kim White Towne was murdered in an alleged act of domestic violence in Virginia in the US on May 25, 2025. Her husband was arrested.
Kim White Towne was murdered in an alleged act of domestic violence in Virginia in the US on May 25, 2025. Her husband was arrested.
Image: Lauren Delcarme via BackaBuddy

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has offered assistance to the family of Capetonian Kim White Towne, who was allegedly murdered by her American husband.

“Our embassy in Washington DC is providing full consular assistance to the family,” he said while sharing his condolences.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister, said: “The circumstances surrounding the tragic death remain under active investigation by the relevant US authorities. Out of respect for the investigative process, the sensitivity of the matter and the privacy of the grieving family, the government will not provide further detailed commentary at this time.”

Towne, 32, from the Blouberg area, had moved to Chantilly, Virginia, with her husband Alexander Towne. They had a child together but their relationship was tumultuous and she had moved home for a while before returning to him, according to posts by family members on social media platforms. She was killed on May 25 when he allegedly strangled her during an argument.

A BackaBuddy campaign has been launched to help her family pay for the formalities involved with repatriating her remains. So far donations of R84,484 have been pledged, with a goal of R108,000.

Organiser Lauren Delcarme said: “Kim was a vibrant and cherished member of our family whose warmth, kindness and gentle spirit touched everyone she met.

“Her sudden and untimely death has left us in profound grief, and we are faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her home to SA, where she can be laid to rest among her loved ones. The process of repatriating a loved one's remains is complex and costly. Expenses possibly include cremation, documentation and international transport. We are reaching out to our community and beyond to ask for support in raising the funds needed to reunite Kim with her family and homeland.”

Friends are sharing their memories of her, recalling her as “an amazing person who was always smiling and bringing joy”, and who showed “warmth, humour and kindness” to everyone she knew.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested

US police have arrested a man who confessed to killing his wife during a "domestic-related fatal assault" at the weekend.
News
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | Swift, relentless: what the Mongale breakthroughs tell us about the power of intel-led policing

GBV and other serious cases should not drag on when clearly our police can solve crime
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Body of female found in Paarl after community launch search for teenager

DNA tests will need to be conducted to ascertain her identity, Western Cape police said.
News
1 hour ago

Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld

Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing on Saturday.
News
23 hours ago

From Uyinene to Olorato: GBV cases that sparked a national outcry

As South Africa grapples with an alarmingly high rate of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents, numerous cases have sparked a widespread outrage and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  3. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa
  4. Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho