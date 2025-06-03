South Africa

Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years

He tracked the vehicle his wife was driving to a lodge using a GPS tracker

03 June 2025 - 18:41 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abednego Desmond Mbuyane
Abednego Desmond Mbuyane
Image: NPA Communications.

The Mpumalanga high court on Tuesday sentenced former traffic officer Abednego Desmond Mbuyane to 12 years’ imprisonment for housebreaking and murdering his wife’s boyfriend, Thamsanqa Sbusiso Nkosi.

The conviction of Mbuyane, 39, relates to an incident on April 15 2023 at Kwanyoni Lodge in Nelspruit.

“The accused became suspicious of his wife’s whereabouts after multiple unanswered phone calls. He tracked the vehicle she was driving using a GPS tracking device, which led him to the lodge,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Upon arrival, he identified the room where the vehicle was parked.

He forcibly entered by kicking the door open and found his wife and the deceased.

“An altercation ensued, prompting the wife and Nkosi to flee the room. The accused pursued the deceased and fatally shot him in the head and shoulder before fleeing the scene.”

Mbuyane later handed himself over to police.

In sentencing, the court considered that the accused had been in custody since his arrest. He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for housebreaking and 12 years’ imprisonment for murder. The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 12 years' imprisonment.

TimesLIVE

Parolee disguised as woman kills farmer for cash, gets life in jail

A man who disguised himself as a Muslim woman while out on parole and murdered an elderly farmer for insurance money has been sentenced to life ...
News
5 hours ago

Student jailed for life over fatal stabbing of girlfriend in George

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the George regional court for stabbing a Nelson Mandela University student to death in ...
News
1 day ago

Australian woman accused of three mushroom murders breaks down in court

An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives with a meal laced with poisonous mushrooms wept when she ...
News
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened South Africa
  4. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Website Amid "Security Incident" | E! News