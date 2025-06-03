South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

03 June 2025 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Behind the (torn) curtain: Kelly Khumalo and the manager who dressed her for 17 years

For nearly two decades, Tsotetsi was the architect behind Khumalo’s stage presence, crafting not only her iconic looks but also styling her band and ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Are we sure everyone sentenced is actually in prison?

The public deserves to know how deep this rot goes. If systemic, heads must roll — including, if necessary, the minister’s
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop

Police top brass say no sensitive information or possible evidence was taken during the armed robbery of a former investigator linked to the murder ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  3. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa
  4. Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho