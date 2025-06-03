Courtesy of SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Behind the (torn) curtain: Kelly Khumalo and the manager who dressed her for 17 years
EDITORIAL | Are we sure everyone sentenced is actually in prison?
Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos