South Africa

WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened

Instead of being towed after a crash, official drove vehicle to police station

03 June 2025 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police car with no door was seen on the road.
A police car with no door was seen on the road.
Image: Screengrab

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered disciplinary steps be taken against a police officer who was captured on a viral video driving a marked police vehicle without the driver's door.

The video was taken on Sunday, said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.

The vehicle was involved in a collision with a minibus taxi in the Durban North policing precinct.

"The driver was a female warrant officer who was trapped inside the vehicle, and the door had to be removed to rescue her," Netshiunda said.

"Without the door, though in a drivable condition, the vehicle should have been towed to the police station. Instead of following prescribed procedures, another driver, also a warrant officer, drove the vehicle to the station.

"Though the vehicle was being escorted by another blue light vehicle which the video does not show, the vehicle was not supposed to be driven in such an unroadworthy condition."

Mkhwanazi said the police official who was driving the vehicle and "the officer who gave the unlawful instruction for the vehicle to be driven and anyone else who was involved in the decision to have the vehicle driven in that condition will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes".

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town

Cape Town traffic officers arrested the driver of a Porsche before 8am on Monday for allegedly being more than twice over the legal breath alcohol ...
News
1 week ago

Teens ‘wash’ teacher’s car — in a canal

A Northern Cape high schoolteacher’s car was badly damaged after she gave her keys to pupils during school hours to wash the vehicle as part of an ...
News
1 week ago

Truck driver arrested after being found more than 20 times over legal alcohol limit

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officials have arrested two alleged drunk drivers including one who was found to be more than 20 times over ...
News
2 days ago

Fatalities involving pedestrians account for 47% of road deaths: Creecy

'The message to pedestrians is not reaching home and we have to do much more work at a local level,' said the transport minister.
News
1 month ago

Door that fell off air force plane found near Lanseria airport

The SANDF on Friday confirmed that a passenger side door that came off a SA Air Force King Air aircraft on April 11 has been found a short distance ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  3. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa
  4. Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho