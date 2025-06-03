"Without the door, though in a drivable condition, the vehicle should have been towed to the police station. Instead of following prescribed procedures, another driver, also a warrant officer, drove the vehicle to the station.
WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened
Instead of being towed after a crash, official drove vehicle to police station
Image: Screengrab
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered disciplinary steps be taken against a police officer who was captured on a viral video driving a marked police vehicle without the driver's door.
The video was taken on Sunday, said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
The vehicle was involved in a collision with a minibus taxi in the Durban North policing precinct.
"The driver was a female warrant officer who was trapped inside the vehicle, and the door had to be removed to rescue her," Netshiunda said.
"Without the door, though in a drivable condition, the vehicle should have been towed to the police station. Instead of following prescribed procedures, another driver, also a warrant officer, drove the vehicle to the station.
"Though the vehicle was being escorted by another blue light vehicle which the video does not show, the vehicle was not supposed to be driven in such an unroadworthy condition."
Mkhwanazi said the police official who was driving the vehicle and "the officer who gave the unlawful instruction for the vehicle to be driven and anyone else who was involved in the decision to have the vehicle driven in that condition will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes".
TimesLIVE
