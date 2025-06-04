South Africa

Bail fund mooted for accused who cannot pay, test project likely in Western Cape

04 June 2025 - 08:23 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, headed by former constitutional court judge Edwin Cameron, has discussed the project with the department of correctional services, the NPA, civil society and others in a working meeting to plan a way forward. File photo.
The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, headed by former constitutional court judge Edwin Cameron, has discussed the project with the department of correctional services, the NPA, civil society and others in a working meeting to plan a way forward. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) is working on a proposed bail fund for deserving remand detainees who have been granted bail but cannot afford to pay it.

There are 2,613 detainees who have been granted bail of less than R1,000 but cannot afford the amount, making them "prisoners of poverty", the inspectorate told MPs on Tuesday.

The correctional services committee heard a pilot project will soon be launched, likely in the Western Cape, to test the functioning of the fund.

The JICS said the fund would benefit only those accused who the courts have determined will stand trial, are not a danger to the public, will not commit further offences while out on bail, will not present a danger to state witnesses and have a fixed address. Remandees accused of certain crimes, for example gender-based violence, are likely to be excluded.

The inspectorate, headed by former constitutional court judge Edwin Cameron, has discussed the project with the department of correctional services, the National Prosecuting Authority, civil society and others in a working meeting to plan a way forward.

EDITORIAL | Are we sure everyone sentenced is actually in prison?

The public deserves to know how deep this rot goes. If systemic, heads must roll — including, if necessary, the minister’s
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

A pilot project with the assistance of the Africa Criminal Justice Reform team at the University of the Western Cape is envisaged as the next step. MPs were told half the costs of the test case would be covered by "unsolicited philanthropic funding" and "the JICS will consider how to secure further funding".

Correctional services committee chair Kgomotso Ramolobeng said she would like greater public input before the project is rolled out.

Ramolobeng said several committee members were of the opinion that communities feared accepting awaiting trial offenders back into communities due to the risk of reoffending.

"During recent oversight visits to correctional centres we noted lots of awaiting trail detainees, including juveniles, where low amounts of bail under R500 were set. On inquiry from the committee, they indicated families do not want to pay even the low amounts in the belief the youths caused mischief in communities. Our impression was that if they were inside a detention centre, they were out of the family’s hair," she said.

MPs wanted to know how offenders in the programme would be monitored after release and input regarding the ease of the bail money being forfeited if it was not paid by the accused and their families.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Correctional services minister Groenewald under fire over 'missing prisoners' at Pollsmoor

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald is under fire by the DA seeking an explanation as to how three dangerous inmates "disappeared" from ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Q&A with justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on the state of SA's courts

Judicial organisations say the dire condition of our courts in the country is compromising the delivery of justice. Chris Barron asked justice & and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

MPs find massive overcrowding during Pollsmoor prison visit

Female prisoners and remand inmates are enduring massive overcrowding at Cape Town's Pollsmoor correctional facility, parliamentarians discovered ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Western Cape gangs recruit 12-year-olds, fuelling rise in child murders News
  2. ANZIO JACOBS, TRISH BARE & ALUTA SNEKE | South Africa’s children are under ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Reclaim the Cape Flats from parasitic gangs — here’s how to do ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Correctional services minister Groenewald under fire over 'missing prisoners' ... Politics
  5. CALVIN RAFADI | Children are dying slowly as they become addicts and criminals Ideas
  6. The town where rape is a sentence served by women News
  7. EDITORIAL | A third of schoolchildren don’t finish school: act now or lose the ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  3. WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect South Africa
  5. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN | REUTERS
World airlines cut profit forecast over trade turmoil | REUTERS