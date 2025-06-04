Community patrollers in Soweto have put an end to a reign of terror brought by a gang of three men who have allegedly been breaking into homes and robbing community members while walking the streets.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the patrollers of Diepkloof Zone 3 hunted down the men, including a former metro police officer.
The suspects were found less than 24 hours after allegedly robbing an establishment called Fud Bar in Diepkloof Zone 4. It is alleged that they stole cash, the cash register and a TV.
They were found at a house where it is believed they store the stolen loot before selling it.
“We found them at about 4am in one of the houses where they stash their stolen goods, and they confessed to everything that they did,” said one of the community patrollers, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.
The suspects were then taken back to the place where they are alleged to have stolen from on Tuesday night, before police came and arrested them.
“We then went to all the places where they sold the stolen goods and took everything back,” the patroller told TimesLIVE.
The manager and PR marketer of Fud Bar, Katlego Mula, expressed gratitude to the patrollers for recovering their stolen items so quickly.
Community patrollers apprehend gang alleged to have terrorised Diepkloof
Stolen goods from several homes and establishments were found and returned
Image: Supplied
“Hopefully this will send a strong message to all the criminals out there. We also hope that we won't see them outside our business because most of these guys who rob people, we see them outside our place and we have raised this [issue] numerous times with police, but it has not yielded any results for us,” said Mula.
Community members also expressed gratitude to the patrollers and the work they do to try to make their neighbourhood safe.
“The work they do is beyond anyone else's. I just wish the government could recognise them and reward them for the excellent job they do every day on the streets, watching over us,” said a community member who asked to remain anonymous for fear of being victimised.
One patroller said the work they do is risky and he wished they had some form of protection as they sometimes deal with armed criminals.
“This job is dangerous for us. We need protection. Most of the criminals we send to the police end up back in the streets and some of them have guns. We don't have protection.”
TimesLIVE has reached out to the police for comment. This story will be updated with their comment when received.
TimesLIVE
