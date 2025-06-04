South Africa

Councillor says unattended West Rand sinkhole has caused 10 car accidents

Lack of street lights make situation even more dangerous

04 June 2025 - 19:05
A growing sinkhole on the R563 in Krugersdorp.
Image: Antonio Muchave.

A growing sinkhole on the R563 in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, has become a serious danger for motorists, with Ward 39 councillor Gwen Blitz claiming that it has caused more than 10 accidents since February.

This is a public safety issue. The road is dark and there’s also an ash road on the side where vehicles get damaged
Gwen Blitz, Ward 39 councillor 

Blitz on Wednesday said the accidents mostly occur at night or in the early hours of the morning no doubt because of the absence of street lights.

“This is a public safety issue. The road is dark and there’s also an ash road on the side where vehicles get damaged. You often see two or more cars stopping due to tyre damage,” said Blitz.

She said the land's dolomitic nature and heavy rains are to blame for the collapse but stressed the issue is being neglected. 

“Sinkholes are common in our area but if reported and fixed quickly, they don’t get this bad. Unfortunately, there's no sense urgency,” she said.

