South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly killing sister, burying her in shallow grave in Mpumalanga

04 June 2025 - 10:55
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after he allegedly confessed to burying his sister, aged 44, in the yard at his home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Kabokweni, outside White River, in connection with the alleged murder of his elder sister, whose body he allegedly buried in a shallow grave at his residence nearly a year ago.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after he allegedly confessed to burying his sister, aged 44, in the yard at his home in Mpumalanga 

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the man claimed a heated argument between him and his sister escalated on May 29 2024, leading to him fatally assaulting her.

After the alleged killing, the man is said to have concealed the incident for a year, only recently revealing the information to others, which ultimately led to police being alerted.

Mdhluli said the body of the woman has not yet been exhumed but he confirmed relevant stakeholders, including police forensic services and the K9 unit, were notified about the incident and processes will follow. 

TimesLIVE

