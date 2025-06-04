South Africa

Passerby killed in shoot-out between cops and 'zama zamas' in Riverlea

04 June 2025 - 12:28
Police are investigating a murder after a body was discovered at an informal settlement in in Riverlea, Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police are investigating a murder after a body with a gunshot wound was discovered at Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea, Johannesburg, in the early hours on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said it is suspected the victim was killed in crossfire during a shoot-out between police and suspects on Tuesday night.

“It is reported police were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted a Toyota bakkie with three occupants that looked suspicious. The police tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away” he said.

“A chase ensued, and the suspects turned into Zamimpilo informal settlement. While police were searching for the suspects, they were shot at by the people in the informal settlement and fired back.”

No arrests have been made yet.

A Riverlea ward councillor said the shooting shocked residents.

“It was like a movie,” said councillor Lobi Msimelelo, adding the shooting lasted around three hours. He said the victim is believed to be from Riverlea.

Another person was badly injured and taken to hospital, and a police officer was also injured, he said. 

Msimelelo said residents suspect illegal miners were shooting at the police.

"Illegal mining is caused by undocumented foreigners, while we have a department of home affairs.  

“In 2023 then police minister Bheki Cele got a special task force stationed around Zamimpilo and everything was quiet — but after they left, everything started as usual.”

TimesLIVE 

