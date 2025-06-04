South Africa

SA meat processors body urges swift action to lift Brazil poultry ban as job losses mount

04 June 2025 - 11:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brazil exported $10bn (R180bn) of chicken meat in 2024, accounting for about 35% of global trade. Much of that came from meat processors BRF and JBS, which ship to about 150 countries. File photo
Brazil exported $10bn (R180bn) of chicken meat in 2024, accounting for about 35% of global trade. Much of that came from meat processors BRF and JBS, which ship to about 150 countries. File photo
Image: Chayakorn Lot/123rf.com

The South African Meat Processors Association (Sampa) has welcomed signs of progress in efforts to lift the ban on poultry and poultry-product imports from Brazil but has warned urgent action is needed to prevent further job losses and a shortage of affordable protein products.

The government has banned poultry products from the South American country, which recently announced a bird flu outbreak in one of its regions. 

The agriculture department confirmed this week steps are being taken to resolve the import suspension, which was imposed in response to an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, in Brazil.

Sampa acknowledged the government's response and engagement but stressed that zoning — or regionalisation — must be implemented without delay to allow imports from unaffected areas of Brazil to resume.

“We urge the government to implement zoning (regionalisation) with all haste as the ban has placed more than 125,000 jobs at risk in the manufacturing sector, on top of the grave threat it poses to South Africa's food security.”

TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food future

This is not just an animal welfare issue, it is a challenge with deep economic, environmental and moral implications
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Sampa member Sky Country Meats has already laid off nearly 100 workers.

“With more retrenchments to follow next week if imports of mechanically deboned meat (MDM) are not restored as a matter of absolute urgency,” it said.

MDM is used in the manufacture of polony, viennas, russians, braai wors, bangers, frozen burgers, meat pies and corned meat.

South Africa does not produce MDM in any significant quantity and is forced to import the commodity. Brazil is the largest producer of MDM in the world, with 95% of MDM imported in the past 12 years coming from the South American powerhouse.

“Sampa has been engaging the agriculture department for more than two years about the threat posed by HPAI and we call on the government to have a more proactive policy framework in place to better deal with future outbreaks.”

Sampa reiterated its readiness to partner with government and other stakeholders to design and implement a framework which will better insulate South Africa's food value chain and protect jobs.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

FairPlay expresses concern about price increases after Brazil poultry ban

It appears chicken importers are already exploiting consumers by raising prices due to South Africa’s ban on the import of poultry from Brazil.
News
1 day ago

Call to tweak ban on Brazil poultry to save SA polony

Concern over shortage of key ingredient in processed meat
Business Times
1 week ago

Meat processors warn of supply crisis as Brazil poultry ban hits

The meat processing industry has urged the government to secure an agreement that will restore poultry imports from Brazil and avoid an imminent food ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  3. WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect South Africa
  5. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN | REUTERS
World airlines cut profit forecast over trade turmoil | REUTERS