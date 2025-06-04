South Africa

SPARK Schools confirms toxic food scare at Joburg head office

04 June 2025 - 09:53 By Gugulethu Mashinini
A police investigation is under way after suspected food tampering at SPARK Schools' Rosebank support office. File photo.
Image: 123RF/october22

Private education provider SPARK Schools has confirmed a suspected case of food tampering at its Rosebank, Johannesburg, support office has been reported to SAPS.

The school told TimesLIVE it launched an internal investigation after “suspected malicious tampering with communal food items" was discovered at its central office in Rosebank.

“A diligent and thorough internal investigation was immediately launched and the incident has been formally reported to SAPS, who are now investigating."

The organisation has not revealed what substance was found in the food items, citing the ongoing investigation. “To preserve the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to disclose further details now."

“We confirm no scholars were affected," said the school.

It added the safety and wellbeing of its staff remained a top priority and the matter was being treated with the “utmost seriousness and urgency".

SPARK Schools said it would continue co-operating fully with authorities as the investigation unfolds.

TimesLIVE 

