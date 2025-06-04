Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop
Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder trial
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos