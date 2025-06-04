National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola condemned the attack on the officers, urging the community to instead "appreciate, support and work with the police".
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Westbury residents attack police with stones, bottles
Image: VELI NHLAPO
A drug arrest in gang-ridden Westbury, Johannesburg, saw police come under attack by residents on Tuesday afternoon.
Stones and bottles were thrown at anti-gang Unit officers after they arrested a man found in possession of drugs. Police had been conducting stop and search operations in the area, said spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
She said their withdrawal from the scene was tactical.
"They only had live ammunition. They would have to wait for public order policing officers to arrive to disperse the crowd with rubber bullets (less lethal force). The best decision in this instance was to withdraw from the operation."
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola condemned the attack on the officers, urging the community to instead "appreciate, support and work with the police".
"The community of Westbury have from time to time complained about the high levels of crime, including drug dealing, in the area. We have deployed the anti-gang unit to deal decisively with this type of crime, but it seems when police take charge and enforce the law, communities turn on them and attack them.
"We cannot and will not tolerate this lawlessness. Our members will continue to discharge their duties without fear or favour."
Public reactions to the residents' behaviour shown on video footage was largely negative.
Here is a selection of comments made on social media:
"You're laughing now? Wait until you need to dial 10111."
"The next thing they will be demanding a crime imbizo, demanding to see the minister of police.
"Instead of helping the police to fight crime. Then they cry 'we get no help from the police."
"If they fought back, you will be the first to cry, police brutality."
"Salute to the SAPS for not using force or else a lot of people would have been killed, including innocent ones.
"When they come back with more than two cars and shoot rubber bullets some will say they're in the wrong."
"If the police fight back, they're wrong. If they run when being shot at, people say they're wrong. We live in a lawless country."
A few commentators suggested the residents' actions could be understood if seen in the context of built-up frustration.
"How do you think a community must feel when they call the police to no avail, are always told there are no vehicles, no police visibility, a community with no hope as they are left on their own. This type of anger does not build overnight."
Accusations of police complicity in gangsterism and of taking bribes were made on comment threads. No proof was shared.
TimesLIVE
