270 correctional services employees to line up for Comrades Marathon

05 June 2025 - 15:33 By TimesLIVE
The correctional services department's competitors in the 56km Two Oceans Marathon earlier this year.
Image: @DCS_ZA

Exercise improves focus and productivity at work, says national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale.

An avid runner, he shared his good wishes to the 270 departmental staff participating in the Comrades Marathon, which will start in Pietermaritzburg and end in Durban this weekend. He is hoping for a strong performance and will attend the event to cheer on the team.

“Our athletes, in the unmistakable correctional services colours, have undergone rigorous training in preparation for this iconic race, hence we talk of a team poised to make a bold statement on the road,” Thobakgale said.

Participation in sport plays a pivotal role in the department’s employee wellbeing programme. he said.

"It contributes not only to physical health but also enhances workplace performance, discipline and morale. Officials who participate in various sporting disciplines demonstrate improved focus and productivity in their professional duties."

Last year 271 runners under the department's colours were entered and 232 were registered for the 2023 marathon.

Its top female runner, Ziphindile Dlamini, was selected to start with the elite runners in group A, qualifying by running a standard marathon in under four hours. The nurse from the Carolina correctional facility is hoping to improve her previous time over the 89km ultra-marathon, which is eight hours and 23 minutes.

The department is also showcasing artwork produced by offenders as part of their rehabilitation programmes at the opening of the 2025 Comrades Marathon exhibition, which runs from Thursday to Saturday at the Durban International Conference Centre.

Prisoners' artwork is on display at the Comrades Marathon exhibition at the Durban ICC.
Image: DCS.za

