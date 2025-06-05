South Africa

First-ever mass vaccination of poultry in SA to combat bird flu

Department also orders 900,000 foot and mouth disease vaccines for KZN

05 June 2025 - 20:49 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The agriculture department says its vaccination team has received a list of farms where chickens need to be vaccinated. File photo
The agriculture department says its vaccination team has received a list of farms where chickens need to be vaccinated. File photo
Image: Chayakorn Lot/123rf.com

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen on Thursday announced the first mass vaccination of poultry in the country to protect the local flock from avian flu. 

He also announced that the department had also ordered vaccines to combat foot and mouth disease.

“Our vaccination team, comprising poultry specialist vets from the University of Pretoria, along with the Agricultural Research Council, has received a list of farms to be vaccinated from the poultry industry and is prioritising high-risk areas and commercial flocks to contain the virus and prevent further culling,” Steenhuisen said.

He said the country had secured a vaccine supply, ensured cold chain capacity and was building traceability and reporting mechanisms as part of a wider preparedness strategy.

In addition, 50 animal health technicians were appointed on short-term contracts to help with the vaccination rollout. Their induction and refresher training was expected to start next week.

Steenhuisen said the department had also ordered foot and mouth disease vaccines to cover KwaZulu-Natal, while assessment, as well forward and backward tracing of the outbreak in Gauteng, was ongoing.

More than 900,000 doses of vaccines were ordered and the first batch is expected to arrive next week.

“These plans are not only about responding to outbreaks, but also about building permanent infrastructure to manage future risks.

“More broadly, we are establishing a biosecurity council that will bring together the police, veterinarians, scientists, the Border Management Authority and industry. We are rolling out a farm-to-fork national traceability system for livestock,” Steenhuisen said.

He said Onderstepoort was being upgraded to restore vaccine self-sufficiency and rural veterinary services and emergency response were enhanced. The dip-tank model in partnership with traditional leaders was also being introduced.

Steenhuisen praised Karan Beef for its quick response to the foot and mouth outbreak in its Heidelberg facility during a virtual meeting on Wednesday night with the company and departmental officials.

The agriculture department said there were still signs of active virus circulation in the disease management area (DMA) in KwaZulu-Natal, with some outbreaks detected outside the DMA.

A system has been put in place to assess the level of biosecurity on individual farms, with the intention of aligning the control measures to the biosecurity risks.

TimesLIVE

SA meat processors body urges swift action to lift Brazil poultry ban as job losses mount

The government has banned poultry products from the South American country, which recently announced a bird flu outbreak in one of its regions.
News
1 day ago

TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food future

This is not just an animal welfare issue, it is a challenge with deep economic, environmental and moral implications
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Meat processors warn of supply crisis as Brazil poultry ban hits

The meat processing industry has urged the government to secure an agreement that will restore poultry imports from Brazil and avoid an imminent food ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Case of foot and mouth disease detected at SA's largest cattle feedlot

A case of foot and mouth disease has been confirmed at Karan Beef's feedlot facility in Heidelberg.
News
12 hours ago

Agriculture department intensifies fight against foot-and-mouth disease

Animal movement restrictions in Limpopo and Eastern Cape to be lifted soon but there are still signs of active virus circulation in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  5. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World

Latest Videos

2025 Comrades Promo Video
UP lecturer runs Comrades Marathon to support missing middle students