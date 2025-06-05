Three house robbery suspects were shot dead during a shoot-out with police on Thursday.
The confrontation occurred on the N1 north between the Winnie Mandela Drive and Rivonia Road off-ramps.
This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
A police helicopter was seen on the scene.
House robbery suspects killed in shoot-out with police near Rivonia off-ramp on N1
Image: 123RF
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
