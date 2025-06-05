South Africa

House robbery suspects killed in shoot-out with police near Rivonia off-ramp on N1

05 June 2025 - 13:14
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three house robbery suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with police. Stock photo.
Three house robbery suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Three house robbery suspects were shot dead during a shoot-out with police on Thursday. 

The confrontation occurred on the N1 north between the Winnie Mandela Drive and Rivonia Road off-ramps. 

This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo. 

A police helicopter was seen on the scene.

This is a developing story 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

CIT suspects granted bail caught while bombing another van

After the robbery in Ekangala, Tshwane, police recovered one of the getaway cars and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
News
2 hours ago

Ivory Park taxi boss gunned down, police arrest suspect

Shootings continue despite ceasefire being declared a month ago.
News
2 hours ago

Passerby killed in shoot-out between cops and 'zama zamas' in Riverlea

Police are investigating a murder after a body with a gunshot wound was discovered at Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea, Johannesburg, in the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Cape Town labour court reinstates driver sacked for negligence at African Bank South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Muslim pilgrims start settling in Arafat | REUTERS
Crowd chaos outside Indian cricket stadium turns deadly | REUTERS