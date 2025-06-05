South Africa

IN PICS | Presley Chweneyagae memorial service in Pretoria

05 June 2025 - 21:02 By TIMESLIVE
A memorial for late actor Presley Chweneyagae was held at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday.

The 40-year-old died on May 27 from natural causes.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at Akasia Community Hall.

