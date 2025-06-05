One of the alleged shooters linked to the murder of Ivory Park Taxi Association treasurer Lefa Matemane has been arrested.
Matemane was shot multiple times at the Shell garage on New Road in Midrand on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Ivory Park taxi boss gunned down, police arrest suspect
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego
TimesLIVE
