South Africa

Ivory Park taxi boss gunned down, police arrest suspect

05 June 2025 - 12:09 By TimesLIVE
Another taxi boss has been shot dead in Gauteng, despite a ceasefire being declared a month ago.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

One of the alleged shooters linked to the murder of Ivory Park Taxi Association treasurer Lefa Matemane has been arrested.

Matemane was shot multiple times at the Shell garage on New Road in Midrand on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

This is a developing story

READ MORE:

Gang of 10 open fire at taxi rank in Katlehong, killing two people

A member of a minibus taxi association and a security officer were fatally shot at the Zonkizizwe rank in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, early on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Shots fired between members of two security companies at Meyerton taxi rank

Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident at a Meyerton taxi rank on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe

The family of taxi owner Graham Shelembe, who was killed while transporting passengers from the Pietermaritzburg CBD to KwaHhaza, near Howick, say ...
News
1 month ago

Gauteng taxi bosses agree to ceasefire, mediation after 59 lives lost

The bloodshed has claimed 59 lives in Gauteng since the beginning of the year, with 30 deaths recorded in March.
News
1 month ago

Wife who took over taxi business from husband also murdered

An Ekurhuleni woman who had just taken over her murdered husband's taxi business was shot and killed in her car n Wadeville, Germiston, on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Murder, extortion suspect ‘Mjinja’ from KZN arrested in Midrand

A suspect in two murders and the extortion of money from scholar transport owners, tuck shop owners and taxi operators has been arrested.
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | MEC Diale-Tlabela leads march against taxi violence in Soweto

She intends shutting down taxi ranks for six months if the violence continues
News
1 month ago
