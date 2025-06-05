South Africa

Man accused of killing his sister opts to represent himself

'The man was beaten after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He then told them he was being haunted and said he had killed his sister'

05 June 2025 - 21:02
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mluleki Nkosi, accused of murdering his sister, Sibongile Precious Nkosi, appeared in the KaBokweni magistrate's court on Thursday.
Mluleki Nkosi, accused of murdering his sister, Sibongile Precious Nkosi, appeared in the KaBokweni magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Mluleki Nkosi, the man accused of killing his sister and burying her in a shallow grave at their Mpumalanga home, has told the Kabokweni magistrate's court that he will represent himself.

Nkosi, 30, was arrested on Tuesday after he confessed to the killing of his sister Sibongile Precious, 40.

“I understand the charges levelled against me. I will represent myself because I have made my confession in this case,” said Nkosi.

Magistrate Musa Mabuza warned Nkosi that he was facing serious charges, but he insisted on representing himself.

Nkosi also told the court that he did not want bail.

I understand the charges levelled against me. I will represent myself because I have made my confession in this case
Mluleki Nkosi

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the accused led police to the premises where he buried his sister. 

“The man was beaten by the community after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He then told them that he was being haunted and said he had killed his sister,” said Mdhluli.

“According to information, the men and women in blue received details about a man who reportedly indicated that he had buried his elder sister's body in the yard of his place of residence at Kabokweni.

Police exhumed the body on Thursday.

The matter was postponed to August 14 for further investigation.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. She had dreams: family of girl whose mutilated body was found in veld News
  2. 'Olorato was known for her grace, intelligence and quiet boldness': family and ... News
  3. Boyfriend helped look for lover he allegedly killed South Africa

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  5. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World

Latest Videos

2025 Comrades Promo Video
UP lecturer runs Comrades Marathon to support missing middle students