Man accused of killing his sister opts to represent himself
'The man was beaten after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He then told them he was being haunted and said he had killed his sister'
Image: Mandla Khoza
Mluleki Nkosi, the man accused of killing his sister and burying her in a shallow grave at their Mpumalanga home, has told the Kabokweni magistrate's court that he will represent himself.
Nkosi, 30, was arrested on Tuesday after he confessed to the killing of his sister Sibongile Precious, 40.
“I understand the charges levelled against me. I will represent myself because I have made my confession in this case,” said Nkosi.
Magistrate Musa Mabuza warned Nkosi that he was facing serious charges, but he insisted on representing himself.
Nkosi also told the court that he did not want bail.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the accused led police to the premises where he buried his sister.
“The man was beaten by the community after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He then told them that he was being haunted and said he had killed his sister,” said Mdhluli.
“According to information, the men and women in blue received details about a man who reportedly indicated that he had buried his elder sister's body in the yard of his place of residence at Kabokweni.
Police exhumed the body on Thursday.
The matter was postponed to August 14 for further investigation.
