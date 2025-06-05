Avbob’s R57m trolley library donation puts SA youth on the Road to Literacy

Each trolley library is valued at R57,000, bringing the total investment for the 2025 campaign to R57m. The trolleys are designed to be mobile, durable, and easy to access in shared or under-resourced learning environments. Along with books that promote reading for enjoyment, they include materials designed to develop numeracy, making the campaign one of the few national projects focused on both reading and mathematics at the foundational phase.

The campaign also continues to grow in reach and engagement. This year’s campaign received 8,661 nominations from across all nine provinces, submitted by educators, caregivers, community leaders and members of the public.

Van der Riet said that though the campaign had grown substantially, its original purpose was to provide access to quality education materials, dignity and hope for a better future.

“Literacy and numeracy are academic skills and critical tools for participation, for opportunity, and dignity. They are the building blocks of future learning and the means by which children are empowered to shape their own lives. The Avbob Road to Literacy campaign embodies our belief that meaningful social investment must be both practical and purpose-driven.”

He said Avbob, as a mutual society, existed for the benefit of its members and the wider community. “At Avbob, giving back to communities is more than a commitment — it’s a core part of who we are. We remain deeply guided by our founders’ promise of always putting people first, a principle that continues to be the golden thread in everything we do. Through the Avbob Road to Literacy campaign, we aim to support underserved communities in a way that uplifts and empowers them, while respecting their dignity and fostering lasting impact.”