Pilot killed, passenger injured as aircraft crashes

A pilot was killed and a passenger injured when a Cessna 210 aircraft crashed in Gauteng on Thursday morning.
The accident and incident investigations division (AIID) of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said the aircraft departed from Lanseria International Airport at 10am before crashing moments after take-off, within the perimeter of the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve.
“There were two on board the aircraft (pilot and passenger) with the pilot fatally injured. The passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital,” SACAA said.
The AIID dispatched investigators to the site. A preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the date of this accident.
“The AIID extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and injured.”
