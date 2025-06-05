South Africa

Pilot killed, passenger injured as aircraft crashes

05 June 2025 - 21:15 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A pilot was killed and a passenger was injured after a Cessna 210 aircraft crashed after departing from Lanseria International Airport on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
A pilot was killed and a passenger was injured after a Cessna 210 aircraft crashed after departing from Lanseria International Airport on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A pilot was killed and a passenger injured when a Cessna 210 aircraft crashed in Gauteng on Thursday morning.

The accident and incident investigations division (AIID) of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said the aircraft departed from Lanseria International Airport at 10am before crashing moments after take-off, within the perimeter of the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve.

“There were two on board the aircraft (pilot and passenger) with the pilot fatally injured. The passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital,” SACAA said.

The AIID dispatched investigators to the site. A preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the date of this accident.

“The AIID extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and injured.”

TimesLIVE

FlySafair’s 11th birthday celebrations draw 1.4-million customers to website

Low-cost carrier FlySafair hosted its popular mega sale on Wednesday in celebration of its 11th year of operations where eager punters from far and ...
News
4 weeks ago

Pilot, passenger killed in Middelburg Airfield crash

A pilot and passenger on board a Rans-S10 Sakota aircraft were killed at the Middelburg Airfield in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues to determine cause

A pilot, the sole person on board a Slick 540, died when the aircraft crashed in Pretoria East on Saturday afternoon shortly after taking off from ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  5. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World

Latest Videos

2025 Comrades Promo Video
UP lecturer runs Comrades Marathon to support missing middle students