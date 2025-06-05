South Africa

Two in court for murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole

05 June 2025 - 21:17 By TimesLIVE
IFP deputy chief whip in parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole was killed in Katlehong on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Two accused appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with the murder of IFP deputy chief whip Khethamabala Sithole and attempted murder of two others. 

The accused cannot be named at this stage to protect the ongoing investigation process, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) said.

The incident occurred during an IFP official event at a hostel in Katlehong where several shots were fired at Sithole, who was standing outside the marquee with some of the IFP leaders, leaving him dead and two others injured.

“The case has been postponed to June 12 for a formal bail application,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of adding more individuals.”

