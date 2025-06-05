Two men were beaten to death, their bodies left naked and tied up, by community members for allegedly stealing livestock from a farm in Tshimbupfe Tshilindi village in Vuwani, Limpopo, on Monday.
Reports indicate the men were cornered by community members who assaulted them and left them on the scene “with one dead cow and two other cattle”.
“Paramedics at the scene certified one victim dead while the second victim was taken to hospital where he was later certified dead upon arrival,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned vigilantism, saying: “Taking the law into one's own hands is not only illegal but represents a fundamental breakdown of our constitutional values and the rule of law.”
Two murder cases were opened for investigation and a manhunt has been launched to find the community members involved in the attack.
Two men killed for allegedly stealing livestock in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
