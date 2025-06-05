South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

05 June 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop

Police top brass say no sensitive information or possible evidence was taken during the armed robbery of a former investigator linked to the murder ...
News
2 weeks ago

Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has granted more time to one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to prepare his defence.
News
1 month ago

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana explains how defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu's death affects the trial
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect South Africa
  5. Cape Town labour court reinstates driver sacked for negligence at African Bank South Africa

Latest Videos

Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Pretoria
Inside the Future: A Conversation with Vuyo Mpako from NEXT176