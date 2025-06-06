Luxury vehicles are part of R20.3m in assets linked to alleged irregular Transnet contracts frozen by the Special Tribunal. The vehicles are:
- a Porsche 718 Boxster;
- Mercedes-Benz V250d Avantgarde 3.2 T;
- Volkswagen Amarok;
- Toyota Hilux;
- Porsche Macan S Diesel; and
- Mercedes-Benz C200.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze around R20.3m worth of movable and immovable properties. These include luxury vehicles and high-value properties.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the action is part of an investigation into three allegedly irregular contracts for property valuation services with Transnet SOC Limited. He said the interim order follows an SIU investigation that uncovered significant alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts.
The order interdicts MM Real Estate, Humphrey Tshepo Moyo, Neo Shown Matlala and any other party from selling, disposing, leasing, transferring, encumbering (including by granting rights of retention), transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever to the frozen properties pending the finalisation of civil proceedings.
The preserved items are the restrained properties linked to MM Real Estate, which include the Porsche 718 Boxster, Mercedes-Benz V250d Avantgarde 3.2 T, Volkswagen Amarok and Toyota Hilux.
A property linked to Moyo is the Volkswagen Amarok, while the Porsche Macan S Diesel is linked to Matlaba, and the Mercedes-Benz C200 is linked to HTM.
Special Tribunal freezes R20m in assets linked to irregular Transnet contracts, including Porsche and Merc
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
Luxury vehicles are part of R20.3m in assets linked to alleged irregular Transnet contracts frozen by the Special Tribunal. The vehicles are:
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze around R20.3m worth of movable and immovable properties. These include luxury vehicles and high-value properties.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the action is part of an investigation into three allegedly irregular contracts for property valuation services with Transnet SOC Limited. He said the interim order follows an SIU investigation that uncovered significant alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts.
The order interdicts MM Real Estate, Humphrey Tshepo Moyo, Neo Shown Matlala and any other party from selling, disposing, leasing, transferring, encumbering (including by granting rights of retention), transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever to the frozen properties pending the finalisation of civil proceedings.
The preserved items are the restrained properties linked to MM Real Estate, which include the Porsche 718 Boxster, Mercedes-Benz V250d Avantgarde 3.2 T, Volkswagen Amarok and Toyota Hilux.
A property linked to Moyo is the Volkswagen Amarok, while the Porsche Macan S Diesel is linked to Matlaba, and the Mercedes-Benz C200 is linked to HTM.
Image: X/SIU
Restrained immovable properties — all linked to S Mabuza Properties — include:
Four office units in Vanderbijlpark linked to Ladybird Business Hive were also preserved.
Kganyago said Transnet had referred suspicious contracts involving Transnet Property to the SIU for further investigation. The contracts, awarded in 2019, 2021 and 2022, have a combined value of R89m.
“Working closely with Transnet, the SIU’s investigation revealed serious flaws in the procurement processes, raising concerns about compliance with supply chain management regulations and the possibility of undue influence in the awarding of the contracts,” he said.
The SIU and Transnet reasonably believe Transnet may not have received full and fair value for the payments made under the disputed contracts, he said.
“The SIU is empowered to investigate in terms of Proclamation 11 of 2018 as amended by Proclamation R. 3 of 2020 and Proclamation No 97 of 2022.
“The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the high court or a special tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa orders probe into public funds meant for SA’s most vulnerable
Special Tribunal stops pension to former Gauteng agriculture head Matilda Gasela
Sita welcomes SIU investigation into 2017 tender
Special Tribunal restrains Mercedes-Benz belonging to Selaelo Selota
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos