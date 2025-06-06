‘I knew at age six I wanted to become a pilot’: Amahle Ndokweni flies high with her aviation foundation

Amahle Ndokweni is a young woman who dared to fly too close to the sun, but unlike Icarus, whose wings were held together by wax, hers are carried by the solid glue of education.
Born and bred in kwaXimba near Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal, the 21-year-old who qualified as a private pilot has founded the Amahle Aviation Foundation. She spoke about how she achieved the milestone despite having struggled to secure study funding.
At the age of six, in grade 1, Ndokweni said she used to ask her teacher how airplanes operate. Her teacher would reply: "Pilots fly them." It was in those moments she realised she wanted to become a pilot.
"Growing up people would ask me what I want to be when I was older, and I'd say I wanted to be a pilot. When I was in grade 7 we had a school project that required us to research the career you love. My journey about aviation started," said Ndokweni
After completing matric in 2021, Ndokweni said she had to stay home for six months, while her peers embarked on furthering their studies. The stagnation was as a result of no funding, an experience she said was "painful". What kept her hopeful was the support of her family.
"When my friends moved into student accommodation to pursue their studies, I couldn't help but feel the pressure to keep up. While they enjoyed outings, I stayed at home waiting anxiously for that one call that would change my life," said Ndokweni.
Image: supplied
Transformation in aviation yet to take off
"I had hopes the National Student Financial Aid Scheme would fund my studies but realised they do not support aviation studies. I knew I had to apply for bursaries because my mother was unemployed."
Ndokweni finally got funding and completed her private pilot licence at the end of last year, after which she achieved a rating which allows her to fly at night.
She recently visited Sithengile High School through her foundation, educating pupils about aviation, including the subjects that they are required to study.
Ndokweni said she saw the need to give back to the community due to the lack of information about aviation. She has come across young physical sciences and math students who dream of becoming pilots but do not know the ropes.
Image: supplied
"When I told my mother I wanted to become a pilot, she was supportive in helping me gather research. Now that I am a qualified pilot, I saw the need to give back because so many young people want to be part of the industry but don't know where to get funding and how to apply", said Ndokweni
The principal of Sithengile High, who identified themselves as Shabalala, said the pupils were excited as this was a refreshing move in inclusion and representation. The principal said they are accustomed to the idea that pilots are mature white men.
She said many science and math pupils at the school, when asked what they want to pursue after matric, said they want to be doctors, pilots and engineers, but struggle to find information on how to pursue the careers.
"Our pupils have never met a black female pilot. When the aviation foundation visited our school, it showed our top pupils being a pilot is a also career choice for black women," she said.
Ndokweni outlined the key requirements for a career in aviation:
TimesLIVE
