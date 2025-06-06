South Africa

Joburg woman completes 35-day walk to Cape Town to raise awareness of rare disease her husband has

'What everyone did not see behind the scenes was that I broke down a couple of times,' Nicole Liedemann Telukram said.

06 June 2025 - 18:57
Nicole Liedemann Telukram walked from Joburg to Cape Town in 35 days.
Nicole Liedemann Telukram walked from Joburg to Cape Town in 35 days.
Image: Supplied.

Nicole Liedemann Telukram, a 37-year-old woman from Johannesburg, has completed her 35-day journey walking from Joburg to Cape Town.

Her mission was to raise funds and awareness about her husband's rare disease, Adiposis Dolorosa, also known as Dercum's disease.

Telukram began her journey on April 30 and arrived in Cape Town on Wednesday, beating her initial prediction of 45 days.

She was accompanied by her friend Paballo Mahoa, who drove behind her with her dog to ensure her safety. Telukram documented her journey on TikTok, sharing regular updates with her followers.

“The journey has been amazing,” she told TimesLIVE. “Everything has gone in accordance with God’s plan. I’m grateful. It has been an emotional journey, but I made it. I’m grateful.”

Telukram experienced challenges along the way, including developing blisters and suffering from hamstring injuries. She recalled a particularly challenging section near Laingsburg, where a 7km incline left her feeling drained and pulling her hamstring.

“The hill got longer and higher, but I pushed through and after getting over it I pulled my hamstring. My body was refusing. What everyone did not see behind the scenes was that I broke down a couple of times. Pabi kept telling me to listen to my body and, as stubborn as I am, I had to take her advice. I rested for a day or two to recover.”

Nicole Liedemann Telukram arrived in Cape Town after walking for 35 days.
Nicole Liedemann Telukram arrived in Cape Town after walking for 35 days.
Image: Supplied.

Despite that, Telukram persevered.

“I kept telling myself there’s a purpose and a reason for what I was doing, I wouldn't be doing it for nothing. It’s not about the walk; it’s about the message. If you have a message to send and you are determined, do it. Anybody can take on this challenge, anybody can do this.”

Telukram's journey aimed to raise awareness about Dercum's disease, a rare condition characterised by multiple painful growths of fatty tissues. Though she didn't raise as much funds as she had hoped, she received support through donations and kindness from strangers along the way. Her BackaBuddy account and other forms of income raised about R14,000, and she received donations of food and accommodation.

Telukram plans to meet health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to advocate for more funding for research into Dercum's disease. She also hopes to secure more sponsors to support her cause. “My mission continues,” she said. “This is just the beginning.”

Her friend Paballo described the journey as emotional and eye-opening, highlighting the kindness and support they received from people along the way. “It's been a miracle, God never fails,” she said.

