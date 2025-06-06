Disaster management teams have been activated in KwaZulu-Natal to respond to rain and extreme cold conditions expected at the weekend, and snowfall predicted on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to be vigilant for inclement weather predicted from Sunday, adding department teams had been prepped for disaster management protocols.
Buthelezi said: “This is particularly important for our province as we are hosting thousands of runners and spectators for the Comrades Marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on Sunday.
“According to information from the SA Weather Service, KwaZulu-Natal will begin experiencing extreme cold weather from Sunday night through to Tuesday. The province has also been cited as one of eight where disruptive snowfall is expected, which may affect traffic flow over mountain passes, particularly the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass, from Monday to Tuesday,” he said.
“Strong, damaging surface winds are expected over large parts of the province that may cause a high risk of wildfires, specially in grazing land and densely populated areas. The extreme conditions will persist across parts of our province, with strong winds expected along the coast until Tuesday.
“As a department, we would like to reassure all runners, spectators, visitors, businesses, motorists and residents that our disaster management teams are fully prepared to respond to any incidents that may result from the extreme weather.
KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades Marathon
Image: Ladysmith Herald/Claudine Senekal
Disaster management teams have been activated in KwaZulu-Natal to respond to rain and extreme cold conditions expected at the weekend, and snowfall predicted on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to be vigilant for inclement weather predicted from Sunday, adding department teams had been prepped for disaster management protocols.
Buthelezi said: “This is particularly important for our province as we are hosting thousands of runners and spectators for the Comrades Marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on Sunday.
“According to information from the SA Weather Service, KwaZulu-Natal will begin experiencing extreme cold weather from Sunday night through to Tuesday. The province has also been cited as one of eight where disruptive snowfall is expected, which may affect traffic flow over mountain passes, particularly the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass, from Monday to Tuesday,” he said.
“Strong, damaging surface winds are expected over large parts of the province that may cause a high risk of wildfires, specially in grazing land and densely populated areas. The extreme conditions will persist across parts of our province, with strong winds expected along the coast until Tuesday.
“As a department, we would like to reassure all runners, spectators, visitors, businesses, motorists and residents that our disaster management teams are fully prepared to respond to any incidents that may result from the extreme weather.
Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday
“We have activated the joint operations cluster comprising law enforcement agencies, emergency services, municipalities and social partners.”
Buthelezi said in partnership with other departments and private stakeholders they have stockpiled relief supplies, including blankets, mattresses and non-perishable food items, and identified temporary public shelters.
“We urge all road users to exercise extreme caution this weekend, specially when driving in windy, rainy, or snowy conditions. Municipalities will continue to monitor road conditions, and where necessary closures will be announced, with traffic redirected to safer routes. Our social partners are also ready to deploy relief to strategically identified high-risk areas, specially along major travel routes.”
The MEC said they are not merely responding to an immediate cold front but their focus extends to the broader winter season.
He said through the efforts they will be able to reduce the risk in vulnerable areas, with strategic interventions such as installation of smoke alarms in informal settlements.
He said they will also roll out fire beaters to municipalities for them to commence with the programme of burning fire breaks in areas prone to wildfires.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Here’s to another unforgettable year of the Comrades Marathon
Meet 60-year-old who hasn’t missed a Comrades race since 1990
Snow forecast for Cape next week as cold front hits several areas
Who needs the northern lights when Mzansi has its own?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos