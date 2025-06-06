South Africa

Mpumalanga teenager charged with perjury after faking rape

06 June 2025 - 13:33 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with perjury after falsely reporting she was raped while hitchhiking in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with perjury after falsely reporting she was raped while hitchhiking in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with perjury after her claim about being raped proved to be fabricated.

During the police investigation it was established no rape had occurred.

“The girl eventually confessed she had visited a male friend and, fearing her parents’ reaction, chose to lie about being raped,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane.

In her original report, the teenager alleged she was hitchhiking from Dullstroom (Emnothweni) to Lydenburg (Mashishing) when a black VW Polo with two male occupants speaking English offered her a lift.

She claimed after passing Coromandel, the driver diverted into a secluded area, where she was rendered unconscious by a cloth with a chemical smell. On regaining consciousness, she claimed the passenger was raping her. He offered her money, which she refused.

“The claims have since been proven false by the investigating officers.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Australian mushroom murders accused gives her account of fatal lunch

An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives with poisonous mushrooms gave her account of the fatal ...
News
2 days ago

When moms turn bad: understanding the unthinkable

Kelly Smith's trial has thrown a spotlight on the complex question of how a mother can become capable of harming or even killing her child.
News
5 days ago

AfriForum to lay charges against those who 'falsely accused' Bergview College principal of rape

AfriForum's private prosecution unit is planning to lay charges against individuals who accused Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse and the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Taxi driver ‘who spent boss’s money’ arrested for false hijacking claim

A 27-year-old taxi driver who opened a false hijacking case at Musina police station on Wednesday has been arrested for alleged perjury.
News
4 months ago

NPA declines to prosecute Mashatile over perjury claim

ANC insiders view case as attempt to derail deputy president’s bid for presidency in 2027.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa
  3. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Blogger Mann will not be silenced on Two Oceans Marathon matter: court South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump says the new travel ban 'can't come soon enough' | REUTERS
Cambodia to File ICJ Complaint Over Border Dispute with Thailand After ...