A 16-year-old girl has been charged with perjury after her claim about being raped proved to be fabricated.
During the police investigation it was established no rape had occurred.
“The girl eventually confessed she had visited a male friend and, fearing her parents’ reaction, chose to lie about being raped,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane.
In her original report, the teenager alleged she was hitchhiking from Dullstroom (Emnothweni) to Lydenburg (Mashishing) when a black VW Polo with two male occupants speaking English offered her a lift.
She claimed after passing Coromandel, the driver diverted into a secluded area, where she was rendered unconscious by a cloth with a chemical smell. On regaining consciousness, she claimed the passenger was raping her. He offered her money, which she refused.
“The claims have since been proven false by the investigating officers.”
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga teenager charged with perjury after faking rape
Image: 123rf
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with perjury after her claim about being raped proved to be fabricated.
During the police investigation it was established no rape had occurred.
“The girl eventually confessed she had visited a male friend and, fearing her parents’ reaction, chose to lie about being raped,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane.
In her original report, the teenager alleged she was hitchhiking from Dullstroom (Emnothweni) to Lydenburg (Mashishing) when a black VW Polo with two male occupants speaking English offered her a lift.
She claimed after passing Coromandel, the driver diverted into a secluded area, where she was rendered unconscious by a cloth with a chemical smell. On regaining consciousness, she claimed the passenger was raping her. He offered her money, which she refused.
“The claims have since been proven false by the investigating officers.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Australian mushroom murders accused gives her account of fatal lunch
When moms turn bad: understanding the unthinkable
AfriForum to lay charges against those who 'falsely accused' Bergview College principal of rape
Taxi driver ‘who spent boss’s money’ arrested for false hijacking claim
NPA declines to prosecute Mashatile over perjury claim
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos