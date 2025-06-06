The police's task team in Bloemfontein is searching for 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi, who was allegedly kidnapped by two men impersonating police on Thursday.
According to police, the complainant, Daniel Malebatso, arrived at Martie du Plessis Special School in Fichardt Park as usual to fetch Baukudi, a grade 11 pupil at the school.
“The two left the school premises with Baukudi driving the Suzuki Ertiga,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane.
While driving on Vereeniging Drive, Ehrlich Park, Malebatso alleged they heard a siren sound from behind and were pulled over by occupants in a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab.
“Inside the Toyota Hilux, there were two unknown male persons, one wearing a police uniform and the other a blue tracksuit,” said Covane.
The suspects' bakkie was allegedly fitted with blue lights on the grill and what appeared to be a police radio inside.
Police launch manhunt after Free State school pupil 'kidnapped by fake cops'
CRIME STATS | Kidnappings increase in Gauteng, murder rate drops
Covane said the suspect wearing a police uniform told Malebatso the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving was suspected of delivering drugs.
He said the suspects then allegedly separated Baukudi and Malebatso and instructed Malebatso to drive at the front while they followed from behind to the Park Road police station.
“The two vehicles turned back and drove in a westerly direction on Vereeniging Drive. Malebatso alleged a truck moved in between the two vehicles and he did not see the the Hilux again.
“He said one suspect was speaking Sesotho fluently and mentioned the name 'Thipe'. Cellphones belonging to Baukudi and Malebatso were found under a bridge on Ferreira Road.”
A case of kidnapping and impersonating police was opened at the Parkweg police station.
Any member of the public who has information that could help police find Baukudi and might have seen the vehicles while on Vereeniging Drive is requested to contact Capt Sabata Jafta Moseme at 082-5262-713. Alternatively the information can be submitted on the MySAPS app or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
