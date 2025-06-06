Western Cape detectives are investigating four murders and three attempted murders after a shooting at the old taxi rank in Mfuleni in Cape Town early on Friday.
“The shooting occurred at about 6am when two gunmen fired shots,” spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said.
“The incident is believed to be taxi-related. Of the seven victims, one person, who was wounded, is believed to be a commuter.”
Police have bolstered deployment at identified taxi ranks in Cape Town and are offering a R100,000 reward to anyone with information about the shooting that can assist investigators.
“All information received will be handled with care and the identities of those who share information protected,” Potelwa said.
Reward offered after 4 killed, 3 hurt in taxi-related shooting in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/dvrcan
“We cannot allow criminality to take hold of our public transport spaces and threaten the safety of innocent commuters and workers,” mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said.
“I appeal to the community and the minibus taxi industry to stand united, remain calm and support the police investigation.
“Those responsible must face the full consequences of the law. We must never become numb to this sort of violence. Behind every life lost is a family, a story and a future that has been cruelly cut short. I remain committed to building a safer province where every life is valued and protected, especially on our roads and transport networks.”
The provincial government urged transport operators and drivers to remain calm and support law enforcement to carry out their duties, adding that disputes should not be resolved through violence putting innocent lives at risk.
TimesLIVE
