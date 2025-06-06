South Africa

South Africa to ramp up vaccinations as foot-and-mouth disease spreads

06 June 2025 - 13:24 By Nelson Banya
The government has ordered more than 900,000 doses of FMD vaccines, with the first batch expected to arrive next week, the department of agriculture said on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

South Africa is building up vaccine stocks and expanding inoculations to fight a worsening foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, the agriculture ministry said, as the country faces threats to beef supplies.

FMD is a highly contagious viral infection of cloven-hoofed animals that may also affect other species. Flare-ups have been reported over the past several months in five provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal being the worst affected.

This week Karan Beef, which operates the country's largest feedlot and one of the world's biggest, reported an outbreak at its facility in Heidelberg, about 50km southeast of Johannesburg. The quarantine imposed on the feedlot, which slaughters about 2,000 cattle daily, could affect beef supplies.

The government has ordered more than 900,000 doses of FMD vaccines, with the first batch expected to arrive next week, the ministry said on Thursday.

“These plans are not only about responding to outbreaks but also about building permanent infrastructure to manage future risks,” it said.

READ MORE:

