WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

06 June 2025 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for time off to run Comrades

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was furious on Thursday when defence advocate Charles Mnisi asked to be ...
News
20 hours ago

Meyiwa judge asked to retract generalised race-based remarks

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has been urged to withdraw his “unfortunate” remarks directed at a defence lawyer.
News
4 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop

Police top brass say no sensitive information or possible evidence was taken during the armed robbery of a former investigator linked to the murder ...
News
2 weeks ago
