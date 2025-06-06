South Africa

'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month

06 June 2025 - 15:36 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says drivers must be vigilant on the roads this winter — particularly young drivers during Young Month. File photo.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says drivers must be vigilant on the roads this winter — particularly young drivers during Young Month. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged drivers, particularly young people, to be responsible and vigilant on the roads as winter arrives with snow and bad weather in parts of the country.

In the past four years, fatalities during June, Youth Month, averaged 1,044 a year.

“We urge young people to be responsible and save lives by reducing speed and avoiding drunk driving, especially on weekends between 5pm to 9pm when most fatalities occur,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

According to the RTMC there were 923 road fatalities in June last year.

“We urge young people to check their vehicle tyres and ensure they have [a] tread depth of [at least] 1.6mm, as grip starts to reduce under 3mm,” Zwane said.

KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades Marathon

Disaster management teams have been activated in KwaZulu-Natal to respond to rain and extreme cold conditions expected at the weekend, and snowfall ...
News
5 hours ago

Tips for safe driving include: 

  • inspect your brakes and lights;
  • plan your route;
  • keep safe following distances;
  • use your fog lights;
  • take your time;
  • stay informed with the news;
  • avoid using cruise control on slippery roads;
  • maintain full control of your vehicle to respond quickly to sudden changes in road conditions;
  • drive smoothly and avoid sudden movements such as quick acceleration or braking;
  • use your headlights: turn on your headlights even during daylight for increased visibility; and
  • be aware of road conditions: be aware of potential hazards such as stray animals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Here’s to another unforgettable year of the Comrades Marathon

The Comrades is not just about the 22,000 runners who participate in the gruelling ultra marathon
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

House robbery suspects killed in shoot-out with police near Rivonia off-ramp on N1

The confrontation occurred on the N1 north between the Winnie Mandela Drive and Rivonia Road off-ramps.
News
1 day ago

Councillor says unattended West Rand sinkhole has caused 10 car accidents

A growing sinkhole on the R563 in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand has become a serious danger for motorists, with Ward 39 councillor Gwen Blitz ...
News
1 day ago

Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday

Very cold and rainy conditions have been predicted for KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday — the day the province hosts the 98th Comrades Marathon.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa
  3. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Blogger Mann will not be silenced on Two Oceans Marathon matter: court South Africa

Latest Videos

Petrobras: fuelling the future or stuck in the past? | FT Film
US travel ban will not hinder Los Angeles Olympics, LA28 CEO says | REUTERS