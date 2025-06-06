The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged drivers, particularly young people, to be responsible and vigilant on the roads as winter arrives with snow and bad weather in parts of the country.
In the past four years, fatalities during June, Youth Month, averaged 1,044 a year.
“We urge young people to be responsible and save lives by reducing speed and avoiding drunk driving, especially on weekends between 5pm to 9pm when most fatalities occur,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.
According to the RTMC there were 923 road fatalities in June last year.
“We urge young people to check their vehicle tyres and ensure they have [a] tread depth of [at least] 1.6mm, as grip starts to reduce under 3mm,” Zwane said.
'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades Marathon
Tips for safe driving include:
