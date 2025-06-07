A 51-year-old Eastern Cape woman died in a Mthatha hospital on Friday after an alleged gender-based violence incident at a car dealership two weeks ago.
EC woman dies in mysterious circumstances after hospitalisation for GBV assault
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A 51-year-old Eastern Cape woman died in a Mthatha hospital on Friday after an alleged gender-based violence incident at a car dealership two weeks ago.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the woman's 57-year-old partner allegedly assaulted the woman when she visited him at the dealership where he works on May 31.
He was arrested hours after her death on Friday.
“The suspect physically assaulted the victim at his workplace and took her to hospital on June 1. The suspect claimed his lover was assaulted by unknown thugs near the dealership,” Matyolo said.
He visited her in hospital bringing her refreshments.
“The victim subsequently became sick and died at about 2pm that same day. Based on preliminary investigations using available electronic evidence, the suspect was arrested on Friday at about 7pm.”
Matyolo said post-mortem results would determine the exact cause of the victim's death.
Acting OR Tambo district commissioner Brig Vukile Ntuli commended the arrest and urged police to secure a conviction.
“We can no longer tolerate this brutal violence against women,” he said.
