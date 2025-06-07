KZN cop who won a car thought he was being summoned for disciplinary hearing

Greenwood Park policeman Sgt Nhlanhla Patrick Mhlongo's anxiety after being summoned for what he thought was a disciplinary hearing turned to elation when he was told he was the biggest winner of KwaZulu-Natal's excellence award.
Mhlongo was not invited to the awards, held at the Durban ICC on Friday night. Instead, he was summoned to provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's office to sign a letter of warning for misconduct he knew nothing about.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Mhlongo's anxiety changed to tears of joy when the supposed charge of misconduct turned out to be a brand new vehicle.
“Sgt Mhlongo never submitted any application for an excellence award, however, his brilliant performance in investigating and securing notable convictions, with over 184 years' imprisonment sentences for cases of murder, house robberies and other violent crimes in one year, earned him recognition,” he said.
Mhlongo was given the nod by all 11 district commissioners, three deputy provincial commissioners and the provincial commissioner himself.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
Among his many cases was the kidnapping and murder of a 21-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a nightclub in Umhlanga on Christmas Day in 2024.
Within a week, Mhlongo put the pieces together and uncovered the identity of a man who was last seen with her. Investigations revealed that the suspect, who was her manager, took her to his Amaotana home in Inanda where he killed her and buried her body in a shallow grave.
“For his excellence in putting criminals behind bars and bringing closure to victims and their families, Mhlongo was rewarded with a brand new vehicle,” he said.
Another special award went to Sgt Msizi Leonard Mkhize from Mountain Rise police station. He is also an investigating officer who has cracked complex cases over the past financial year. His prize was a boat cruise with his partner.
Netshiunda said provincial excellence awards are aimed at celebrating brilliant performance and rewarding top achievers.
