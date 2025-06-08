A 14-year-old boy was killed in a tragic accident involving a 12-year-old driver in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday.
It is alleged the driver ignored a stop sign and hit the pedestrian.
At about 1.45pm, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) accident bureau officers were called to the scene of the accident at the corner of Northdene and Madeley streets. On arrival, officers found the lifeless body of the 14-year-old pedestrian, who was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.
Also at the scene, officers found a Mazda that allegedly struck the pedestrian, driven by a 12-year-old.
EMPD said the driver was handed over, in the company of his guardian, to the Brakpan police.
The minor suspect is expected to appear in the Brakpan magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in Brakpan
Image: Supplied
