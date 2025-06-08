South Africa

Child, 5, drowns in Despatch dam

08 June 2025 - 16:59 By Faith Mtwana
A five-year-old boy drowned in Despatch at the weekend
WEEKEND TRAGEDY: A five-year-old boy drowned in Despatch at the weekend
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A tragic incident unfolded in Despatch on Saturday afternoon when a five-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his two friends in a dam in the Khayamnandi area.

The incident happened at about 3pm.

According to eyewitnesses, an unknown man rushed to the scene and managed to save two of the children.

However, he was unable to find the third boy under the water.

The boy’s body was later found floating in the water.

Residents attempted to do CPR, but despite their efforts the child was declared dead at the scene. 

The boy’s aunt, Ahlumile Appolis, said the boys regularly swam in the dam.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident was under investigation.

The Herald

