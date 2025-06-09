South Africa

KZN education department slams violent incident at Lakehaven Secondary School

09 June 2025 - 13:56
Kgaugelo Gumede Deputy Opinions Editor: TimesLIVE
Pupils at Lakehaven Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal were involved in a group fight.
Image: Screenshot

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has condemned a violent incident at Lakehaven Secondary School in Durban, where pupils were involved in a group fight.

The department shared a video in which a group of girls can be seen beating each other. In the footage, two girls seem to be on the receiving end of slaps and kicks from more than four pupils, with the crowd of pupils failing to stop the fight.

Muzi Mahlambi, education department spokesperson, reiterated the department’s zero tolerance stance on school violence.

“The violent act captured on video is condemned unequivocally by the department. It  depicts pupils involved in a group physical fight in full school uniform. The videos are accompanied by allegations of racial intolerance, which has no place in schools and society,” said Mahlambi.

The department said it has launched a full investigation into the incident and “perpetrators will be brought to book”.

Sipho Hlomuka, basic education MEC, said: "Schools are safe havens where teaching and learning should be our number one priority. Jeopardising the safety of pupils, teachers and staff is a serious criminal offence and we will act decisively to curb the incidents."

The department said it deeply regretted the bodily harm and emotional distress caused by the incident to pupils and wishes them a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

