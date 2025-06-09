South Africa

Minor in deadly Brakpan crash in court to face culpable homicide charge

Th court postponed the case to August 28 to determine the 12-year-old's criminal capacity.

09 June 2025 - 18:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It is alleged that the driver ignored a stop sign and collided into the pedestrian.
It is alleged that the driver ignored a stop sign and collided into the pedestrian.
Image: Supplied

A 12-year-old boy appeared in the Brakpan magistrate's court in the presence of his guardian to face charges of culpable homicide and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 1pm, the minor was driving his parents’ vehicle at the corner of Madeley and Northdene streets when he drove over a 14-year-old boy and bumped into a wall,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The 14-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene. The 12-year-old was then taken to the Brakpan police station and later released into the care of his parents on Sunday.

“In court, the matter was postponed to August 28 to determine his criminal capacity.”

TimesLIVE

Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents’ car without permission

For three minutes, 16-year-old Antonio Posthumus tried to resuscitate his friend Malcolm Booysens after he was hit by a car driven by a 12-year-old ...
News
6 hours ago

14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in Brakpan

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a tragic accident involving a 12-year-old driver in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Warrants of arrest issued after Olorato murder suspects fail to appear in court

A warrant of arrest has been issued against two men sought by police in connection with Olorato Mongale after they failed to appear in court to face ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  2. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  3. Police sergeant arrested in connection with kidnapping of Free State school ... South Africa
  4. KZN cop who won a car thought he was being summoned for disciplinary hearing South Africa
  5. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses the finish line at the marathon South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Aerial Shots of Anti-ICE Protests in Los Angeles | Trump Deploys National ...
Newsom calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful | REUTERS