South Africa

Police captain accused of raping a 20-year-old woman trainee and sexually assaulting another granted R8,000 bail

09 June 2025 - 15:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The accused officer allegedly raped the trainee on May 6 and sexually assaulted another trainee in March. Stock photo.
The accused officer allegedly raped the trainee on May 6 and sexually assaulted another trainee in March. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

The Pretoria magistrate's court has granted R8,000 bail to a 59-year-old police captain from the Pretoria Police Training Academy, who is accused of raping a 20-year-old woman trainee and sexually assaulting another.

The officer allegedly raped the trainee on May 6 and sexually assaulted another trainee in March.

The incidents allegedly took place in his office at the training college. 

Police spokesperson Lizzy Suping said on May 6 the 20-year-old trainee was allegedly walking with her colleagues to their sleeping quarters when the captain called her to his office.

“In the office, the captain allegedly locked the door and told the trainee if she did not sleep with him he would serve her with a misconduct letter regarding an incident that allegedly happened in April, where the captain accused the trainee of failing to salute him.”

Suping noted that on trends of cases of rape by police officers from the previous financial year, Gauteng is leading with just under 30 cases reported.

“Though other provinces experienced a decline in these cases, Gauteng’s cases increased by about 35%. Reported cases of rape by police officers while on duty is also higher compared with rape when officers are off-duty,” she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

CRIME STATS | Black South Africans were victims in all but one farm attack, says Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday said six attacks on rural communities were recorded in the fourth quarter with two fatalities, and in all but ...
News
2 weeks ago

Independent school faces R6.5m lawsuit after teen claims rape on outing

Now 21, the then 15-year-old pupil says she has been suffering lasting psychological damage
News
2 weeks ago

Community angry as rape suspect escapes from police custody

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for a rape suspect who escaped from police custody on Monday night.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  2. Police sergeant arrested in connection with kidnapping of Free State school ... South Africa
  3. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  4. KZN cop who won a car thought he was being summoned for disciplinary hearing South Africa
  5. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses the finish line at the marathon South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Aerial Shots of Anti-ICE Protests in Los Angeles | Trump Deploys National ...
Newsom calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful | REUTERS