South Africa

POLL | Would Johannesburg benefit from Helen Zille as mayor?

09 June 2025 - 12:40 By TimesLIVE
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says she wants to be Joburg mayor. File photo.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says she wants to be Joburg mayor. File photo.
Image: Lulama Zenzile

As political parties gear up for the 2026 local government elections, speculation is growing about Helen Zille’s possible return to frontline politics as a candidate for mayor of Johannesburg.

Zille, who is the DA's federal council chairperson, former Cape Town mayor and former Western Cape premier, has confirmed she is considering the role after being approached.

Her potential candidacy has sparked debate about whether her leadership style and political experience could bring much-needed change to a city struggling with deep governance, infrastructure and service delivery challenges.

Critics question whether Zille, and by extension the DA, has delivered on promises, particularly in Cape Town where long-standing concerns about inequality and service disparities persist.

We want to hear from you:

TimesLIVE

