A light aircraft with three people aboard has disappeared in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting the activation of search and rescue operations.
The provincial transport department said its officials are liaising with experts from the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre.
The pilot departed from Virginia Airport at about 3pm on Sunday. The aircraft failed to reach its destination and was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.
TimesLIVE
Search on for missing light aircraft carrying pilot and two passengers
Image: KwaZulu-Natal department of transport
A light aircraft with three people aboard has disappeared in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting the activation of search and rescue operations.
The provincial transport department said its officials are liaising with experts from the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre.
The pilot departed from Virginia Airport at about 3pm on Sunday. The aircraft failed to reach its destination and was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Pilot killed, passenger injured as aircraft crashes
Expanding missile threats and airspace closures are straining airlines
Was ace pilot under pressure to perform? Speculation soars after Saldanha air show tragedy
‘I knew at age six I wanted to become a pilot’: Amahle Ndokweni flies high with her aviation foundation
SA pilot, official killed in plane crash during Chad rhino monitoring mission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos