South Africa

Search on for missing light aircraft carrying pilot and two passengers

09 June 2025 - 12:48 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
The pilot departed from Virginia Airport at about 3pm on Sunday. The aircraft failed to reach its destination and was last tracked flying over Ladysmith.
Image: KwaZulu-Natal department of transport

A light aircraft with three people aboard has disappeared in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting the activation of search and rescue operations.

The provincial transport department said its officials are liaising with experts from the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre.

The pilot departed from Virginia Airport at about 3pm on Sunday. The aircraft failed to reach its destination and was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.

