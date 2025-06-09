South Africa

Two Mpumalanga women to appear in court for allegedly killing friend over R1,000

09 June 2025 - 14:21 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two women aged 25 and 26 are due to appear in the Standerton magistrate's court for the alleged murder of their friend and alleged attempted murder of her boyfriend over R1,000.
Two women aged 25 and 26 are due to appear in the Standerton magistrate's court for the alleged murder of their friend and alleged attempted murder of her boyfriend over R1,000. 
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two women aged 25 and 26 are due to appear at the Standerton magistrate's court today for the alleged murder of their friend and alleged attempted murder of her boyfriend over R1,000. 

According to police, the incident occurred on June 6 in Sakhile when the victim, 35, was walking with her boyfriend. They were stopped by her friends who accused her of stealing R1,000 at a party they attended together. 

“The suspects reportedly took the victim and her male friend to a shack belonging to one of the suspect's boyfriend. On arrival, they assaulted them using an electric cable cord and shovel and used a knife to stab them while demanding their money,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane. 

When the two realised the woman was unconscious, they took her to a clinic where she was pronounced dead.  

The boyfriend is in hospital in a critical but stable condition. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man arrested for allegedly killing sister, burying her in shallow grave in Mpumalanga

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Kabokweni, outside White River, in connection with the alleged murder of his elder sister, whose body he ...
News
5 days ago

Teenager killed 'after trying to keep her home from being sold by stepdad'

A Mpumalanga man who was under investigation for a murder has been arrested in connection with the death of his stepdaughter.
News
1 week ago

Mpumalanga matric pupil fatally stabbed, six youths arrested

Police in Elukwatini have arrested six suspects aged between 16 and 19 for the murder of a fellow pupil.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  2. Police sergeant arrested in connection with kidnapping of Free State school ... South Africa
  3. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  4. KZN cop who won a car thought he was being summoned for disciplinary hearing South Africa
  5. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses the finish line at the marathon South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Aerial Shots of Anti-ICE Protests in Los Angeles | Trump Deploys National ...
Newsom calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful | REUTERS