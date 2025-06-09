Two women aged 25 and 26 are due to appear at the Standerton magistrate's court today for the alleged murder of their friend and alleged attempted murder of her boyfriend over R1,000.
According to police, the incident occurred on June 6 in Sakhile when the victim, 35, was walking with her boyfriend. They were stopped by her friends who accused her of stealing R1,000 at a party they attended together.
“The suspects reportedly took the victim and her male friend to a shack belonging to one of the suspect's boyfriend. On arrival, they assaulted them using an electric cable cord and shovel and used a knife to stab them while demanding their money,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane.
When the two realised the woman was unconscious, they took her to a clinic where she was pronounced dead.
The boyfriend is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
TimesLIVE
Two Mpumalanga women to appear in court for allegedly killing friend over R1,000
Image: SUHAIB SALEM
TimesLIVE
