South Africa

Universities and TVETs owe NSFAS R11.94bn, says Nkabane

09 June 2025 - 15:29
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nobuhle Nkabane, minister of higher education and training. File photo.
Nobuhle Nkabane, minister of higher education and training. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day/

Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane says universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges owe the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) R11.94bn for the 2017 to 2023 academic period.

This was revealed in a written parliamentary question from the DA. Universities owe R10.46bn, while TVETs owe R1.48bn.

Nkabane said the amounts are subject to a reconciliation process between NSFAS and the institutions. “Institutions are expected to sign an agreement on assets and liabilities relating to the student accounts,” she said. “NSFAS is preparing the 2024 reconciliations.”

This comes amid challenges facing NSFAS, including student accommodation and funding issues. Recently, students at the Northern Cape Urban TVET college in Kimberley protested by burning offices because of delays in receiving their NSFAS allowances.

The DA urged NSFAS to use the recouped funds to address some of the issues faced by students.

“Given the recent mid-academic year defundings of NSFAS students that force many of them to abandon their studies or leave them destitute and hungry, the DA encourages NSFAS to use the recouped funds to ensure students receive their allowances on time and to ensure no student is defunded midyear, especially if NSFAS previously indicated they would be funded.

“While the DA understands NSFAS must root out payments to students who do not meet the funding requirements, midyear defundings is a NSFAS failure to process students correctly and in time and should not be used to punish students.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bail for accused in Walter Sisulu University campus shooting

Residence manager Manelisi Mampana was granted R10,000 bail with strict conditions.
News
6 days ago

NOMANTU NKOMO-RALEHOKO | HIV treatment gap among young people: we can’t leave this one to chance

The Close the Gap campaign is not just another HIV awareness drive; it is a national call to action to change the narrative around HIV among young ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

NSFAS in 'firefighting mode' over student accommodation crisis

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) acting CEO Waseem Carrim acknowledged ongoing challenges with student accommodation, citing ...
News
1 month ago

Private accommodation providers worry over NSFAS nonpayment

Private accommodation providers accredited to house students through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) have expressed “deep concern ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  2. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  3. Police sergeant arrested in connection with kidnapping of Free State school ... South Africa
  4. KZN cop who won a car thought he was being summoned for disciplinary hearing South Africa
  5. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses the finish line at the marathon South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Aerial Shots of Anti-ICE Protests in Los Angeles | Trump Deploys National ...
Newsom calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful | REUTERS