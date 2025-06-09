South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

09 June 2025 - 10:24 By TIMESLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

POLL | Is skipping a court day by advocate Mnisi insensitive to the Meyiwa family waiting for justice?

Your take on Meyiwa murder trial advocate's latest action?
2 days ago

Meyiwa judge asked to retract generalised race-based remarks

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has been urged to withdraw his “unfortunate” remarks directed at a defence lawyer.
3 days ago

'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for time off to run Comrades

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was furious on Thursday when defence advocate Charles Mnisi asked to be ...
3 days ago
