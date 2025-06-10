South Africa

Below-normal rainfall forecast for late winter, spring: farmers urged to prepare

10 June 2025 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE
With below-normal rainfall predicted during winter, livestock farmers are urged to reduce stock to ensure adequate grazing, rotate camps and provide additional feed. File photo.
Image: Wandile Sihlobo

While above-normal rainfall is anticipated during midwinter for the southwestern parts of the country and eastern coastal areas, the rest of the country is expected to receive below-normal rainfall.

According to the SA Weather Service seasonal outlook, below-normal rainfall is also expected during late winter and early spring, with only the eastern coastal areas due to receive above-normal rainfall.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal, except for parts of the southern coastal areas.

Due to the forecast, the agriculture department has advised winter crop farmers to wait for sufficient moisture before planting and stay within the normal planting window. Even in areas where above normal rainfall is anticipated, “not all areas might receive the anticipated above normal rainfall that is well distributed and caution should be exercised”.

As winter progresses, the veld will dry out in many areas, the department said.

Food security demands more focus on agricultural priorities

The discussions within the G20 Agricultural Working Group are pointing to a promising direction for global agricultural growth and food security, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

“Livestock farmers are advised to reduce stock in areas where there is overstocking to be in balance with available grazing and to rotate camps. Livestock should also be provided with additional feed and relevant licks. Enough water points should be provided for livestock on the farm and shelter during bad weather and frigid conditions.”

Dry veld also raises the fire risk, prompting the department to urge landowners to create and maintain fire belts.

The advisory note comes as the country is in the grip of a cold spell with localised flooding and snowfalls.

Intermittent frontal systems are likely to continue occurring in winter, the department said.

“Farmers are urged to be on the lookout for extreme daily weather warnings such as extremely cold conditions and heavy rainfall, especially in the winter rainfall areas, and favourable conditions for veld fires, and implement strategies provided in the early warning information issued.”

Electricity outages in KZN and Eastern Cape as winter weather bites

Eskom's technical teams are battling weather-related outages in several regions in  KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
News
2 hours ago

Armed with water tests, SA students tackle eco-anxiety

A short walk from their university classes, four students traded textbooks for gumboots as they collected and analysed water samples from the ...
News
5 hours ago

Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma is urging people not to drive in areas where snowfall has hit the ground.
News
6 hours ago

Farming smarter using conservation methods makes sound economic sense

As shifting rainfall patterns, more intense rain, more hot days, higher temperatures and drought all put pressure on South Africa’s farmers, many are ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

LESEGO GAEGANE | A watershed moment: SA's water future can't wait

The job of water security belongs to all of us: researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, educators and everyday citizens, writes Lesego Gaegane.
Ideas
5 days ago

Economy barely grows in first quarter

Contractions in sectors such as mining and manufacturing offset a strong performance by agriculture.
News
1 week ago
