South Africa

Flooding crisis in Eastern Cape prompts emergency response

Mthatha residents trapped on rooftops from early morning

10 June 2025 - 17:18 By DISPATCH REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rescue operations are under way after devastating flooding hammered several parts of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Rescue operations are under way after devastating flooding hammered several parts of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Rescue operations are under way in Mthatha and surrounding areas as severe flooding continues to affect communities across the Eastern Cape. Emergency teams have been deployed from Gqeberha, East London and the Chris Hani District to support local responders already working in the area.

In the Slovo neighbourhood of Mthatha, residents were trapped on rooftops and in floodwaters from the early hours of the morning. While many have been rescued, helicopter crews are continuing efforts to reach those still stranded in trees.

The Eastern Cape department of health is co-ordinating closely with provincial disaster management teams and the defence force to provide additional resources. According to a spokesperson for the department, the scale of the response reflects the urgency of the situation, which has led to one confirmed fatality in Slovopark in Mthatha.

Among the rescue efforts was an incident involving a school principal from Mqanduli, who was saved by local residents after his car was swept into a river. Emergency services began receiving calls as early as 4am and operations are continuing with the support of the police, municipal disaster teams, and the provincial disaster management centre.

The flooding follows a Level 6 weather warning issued as parts of the province experienced strong winds, heavy rainfall, and snowfall over the past 24 hours. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has activated its disaster response unit in response to what it described as “havoc across the Eastern Cape”.

The Amathole district disaster management team, the Mnquma local municipality and local community leaders have requested urgent assistance as flooding affects entire communities. In Butterworth and surrounding areas, localised flooding has caused extensive damage, with community halls opened to accommodate displaced families.

Daily Dispatch

READ MORE:

Scholar transport swept away by floodwater in Eastern Cape, 3 pupils rescued

A 22-seater scholar transport bus which was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape was swept away by rising water levels at ...
News
7 hours ago

Principal's car swept away, people trapped in trees, houses under water in Mthatha

Residents in Slovo Park, Mthatha, have been trapped on rooftops and in the flooded dam area since the early hours of Tuesday.
News
7 hours ago

Traffic alerts across Eastern Cape as winter cold snap worsens

The Eastern Cape transport department issued multiple weather-related traffic alerts to motorists on Tuesday.
News
9 hours ago

Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma is urging people not to drive in areas where snowfall has hit the ground.
News
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  2. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  3. Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst South Africa
  4. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa
  5. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting