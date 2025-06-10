South Africa

Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled

10 June 2025 - 12:59 By TimesLIVE
Some villages in Mthatha West are flooded.
Image: Supplied to Daily Dispatch

Severe flooding has affected Mthatha and surrounding areas, with heavy snow also affecting other parts of the Eastern Cape.

SABC News is reporting some houses in Mthatha are submerged and two people are stranded in trees above a river, crying for help since early Tuesday.

The Daily Dispatch reported rescue operations have been mobilised from different districts to help Mthatha residents.

AirLink announced flooding in and around the airport has disrupted flight operations to and from Mthatha. Flight status updates will be communicated directly to all affected customers, it added.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is blanketing the Barkly East area, with more falls reported midmorning. The road is closed to traffic.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Below-normal rainfall forecast for late winter, spring: farmers urged to prepare

While above-normal rainfall is anticipated during midwinter for the southwestern parts of the country and eastern coastal areas, the rest of the ...
News
1 hour ago

Traffic alerts across Eastern Cape as winter cold snap worsens

The Eastern Cape transport department issued multiple weather-related traffic alerts to motorists on Tuesday.
News
2 hours ago

Electricity outages in KZN and Eastern Cape as winter weather bites

Eskom's technical teams are battling weather-related outages in several regions in  KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
News
2 hours ago

Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma is urging people not to drive in areas where snowfall has hit the ground.
News
6 hours ago

'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged drivers, particularly young people, to be responsible and vigilant on the roads as winter arrives ...
News
3 days ago
