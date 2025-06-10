Severe flooding has affected Mthatha and surrounding areas, with heavy snow also affecting other parts of the Eastern Cape.
SABC News is reporting some houses in Mthatha are submerged and two people are stranded in trees above a river, crying for help since early Tuesday.
The Daily Dispatch reported rescue operations have been mobilised from different districts to help Mthatha residents.
Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled
Image: Supplied to Daily Dispatch
AirLink announced flooding in and around the airport has disrupted flight operations to and from Mthatha. Flight status updates will be communicated directly to all affected customers, it added.
Meanwhile, heavy snow is blanketing the Barkly East area, with more falls reported midmorning. The road is closed to traffic.
This is a developing story
