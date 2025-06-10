Outdoor workers in Johannesburg, where temperatures were hovering at 5ºC at the start of the workday on Tuesday, brought gloves and thick coats out of storage to cope with the chill.
Petrol attendant Johanna Nxlala said it feels like his hands are holding blocks of ice whenever someone needs their tyres pumped.
“I’m wearing three jerseys, two trousers, two hats and two socks, but it feels like I’m not even wearing shoes,” he said, adding he and his colleagues take turns during their breaks to warm up with cups of tea.
It is worth it, though, as earning money and having a job is a privilege, Nxlala said.
“When you know what you want, you can’t stay in the house. That’s a lazy mindset. We have to be out here. There are people who don’t have houses to stay in so you can't complain about being cold.”
IN PICS | 'No need for a lazy mindset': outdoor workers layer up for Jozi cold snap
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Image: Seipati Mothoa
Bheki Ngema, a cleaner at flats on Empire Road, said he was supplied with a long warm jacket to wear in cold weather by his employer and is free to go indoors to make coffee when needed.
After finishing his outside work, he plans to warm up with a hot drink and a heater.
At a nearby construction site, community liaison officer Thembisile Nikelo said morale is affected when temperatures drop so low due to discomfort, but they offset this by brewing tea and using heaters when possible.
Sibusiso Ngwenya, a night shift security guard, said: “I work in an office but I am still struggling with the cold.”
“I drank two cups of coffee during my shift. Our company gives us warm clothes. We also have a heater.”
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Image: Seipati Mothoa
